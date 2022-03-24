BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 450 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

