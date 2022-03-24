Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 320 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,443. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

