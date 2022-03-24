Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,979 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 426,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

