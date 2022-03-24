British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATSGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.37) to GBX 3,675 ($48.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,776.11 ($49.71).

LON:BATS traded up GBX 64.50 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,255.50 ($42.86). 1,823,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,559. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,201.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,842.26. The company has a market cap of £74.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

