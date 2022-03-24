Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $25.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

