Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $25.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
