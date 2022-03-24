Brokerages Anticipate Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. Denison Mines also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denison Mines.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
