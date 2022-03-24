Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.04. Evolent Health also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,109. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,649,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

