Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,948 shares of company stock worth $165,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 300,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.14 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

