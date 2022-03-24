Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Under Armour by 120,921.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Under Armour by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 95,123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 179,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,255. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

