Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT at $310.00

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.43. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $103.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

