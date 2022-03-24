Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $32.20

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,144. The firm has a market cap of $783.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

