Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $32.20

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JRVR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,144. The firm has a market cap of $783.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.
James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
