Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) PT at $50.60

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

