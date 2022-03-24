Brokerages Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Target Price at $77.64

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,065. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.