Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $63.75

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.34. 202,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,554. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.