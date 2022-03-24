Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $17.64

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get NOV alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NOV by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NOV by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,443,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 187,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.98. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.