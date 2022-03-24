Brokerages Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT at $29.25

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. 127,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,299. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,294.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.