Brokers Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.29. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$138.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.