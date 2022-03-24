Brokers Set Expectations for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of IMGN opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $974.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,984,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

