BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $441.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.86%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

