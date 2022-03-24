Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CFO Sells $17,619.91 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $17,619.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BFLY opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $989.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.54. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFLY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.