Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CFO Sells $17,619.91 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $17,619.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BFLY opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $989.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.54. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $19.16.
Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFLY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
