CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$40.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$31.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,658. CAE has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.