Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of CLBS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,496. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLBS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

