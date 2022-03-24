Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Down to $46.78

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.78, but opened at $45.04. Calix shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 56 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Calix alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Calix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at $2,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.