Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,333 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,406. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

