Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 123,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.