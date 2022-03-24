Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 758 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of CIEN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.12. 26,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.