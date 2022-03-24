Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 2,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 4,875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.64. 12,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,240. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

