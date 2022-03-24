Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.50. 30,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.02. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $229.10 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

