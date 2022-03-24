Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.32) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, March 14th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 488 ($6.42).

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.02. The company has a market capitalization of £566.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.92).

About Atalaya Mining (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

