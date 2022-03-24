Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.32) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, March 14th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 488 ($6.42).

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.02. The company has a market capitalization of £566.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.92).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

