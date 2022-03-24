Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.00. Cano Health shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 18,648 shares.

Specifically, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,101,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

