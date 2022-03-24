Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Price Target to $2.00

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 325.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XELA. B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

XELA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 42,655,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,133,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.83. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51). On average, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,159,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,705,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 472.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.