CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MTBC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,065. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

