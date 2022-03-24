CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,165.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.