Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($190.93).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFX shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($236.26) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ETR AFX traded down €0.65 ($0.71) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €145.85 ($160.27). 92,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €118.10 ($129.78) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($221.98). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

