Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

