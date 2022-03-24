Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.34

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.34 ($17.96) and traded as high as €18.46 ($20.29). Carrefour shares last traded at €18.36 ($20.18), with a volume of 3,021,480 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

