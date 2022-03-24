Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

