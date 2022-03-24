Casey Penn Lindsay Sells 1,400 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $23,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10.

On Monday, January 24th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $18,210,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.