Cash Converters International Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.78.

Cash Converters International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second-hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

