Cat Token (CAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cat Token has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,729.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00285706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001470 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

