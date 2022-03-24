Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Trimmed by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $222.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

