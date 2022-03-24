Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $135.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $115.29 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

