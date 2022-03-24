CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $314.21 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 35% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $314.21 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

