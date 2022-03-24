Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity (Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.