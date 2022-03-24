Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 4.8%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.52 and last traded at $55.12. 5,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,080,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.