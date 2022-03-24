Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stake Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 114.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 501,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

