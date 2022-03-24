Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 207,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.49 million, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.36.
Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
