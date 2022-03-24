Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 207,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.49 million, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in Central Puerto by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Central Puerto by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

