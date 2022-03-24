Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) were up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $184.58 and last traded at $184.47. Approximately 17,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 563,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.42.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

