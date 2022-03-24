Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.