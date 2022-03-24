Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,651 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 124,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,307.50 and a beta of 0.52.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.